50 Cent Calls Wendy Williams A ‘Bitch’ After She Calls Him Out For Flirting With Remy Ma

Wendy Williams had A LOT to say about 50 Cent’s flirty message to Remy Ma! However, 50 was not here for her commentary. Read his brutal clap back here!

Wendy Williams, 53, has done it again! The talk show host just upset another celebrity, but this time it’s her longtime enemy 50 Cent, 43. On the July 10 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy questioned why Papoose clapped back at 50 for complimenting his wife Remy Ma’s weight loss. “Pap, everyone knows that you and Rem are thicker than thieves, nobody’s checking for 50 like that. Does he still like gir…,” Wendy said to her studio audience seemingly insinuating that 50 goes both ways. So, like expected, 50 didn’t take the comment lightly. “This b!tch, didn’t I tell her not to put me on her show till she talk about being the worlds most famous side B!TCH. Get the strap,” 50 captioned an Instagram of Wendy’s segment.

It’s not clear if by strap 50 means gun or if he’s referring to Papoose, who posted a photo of 50 playing with an adult toy captioned “get the strap-on,” following his Remy Ma comment. However, we can assume that he is referring to Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter’s affairs when he says “worlds most famous side B!TCH.” What a mess! Nevertheless, it’s no surprise 50 took it there as he’s brutally slammed Wendy in the past.

After Wendy’s tragic fainting episode on Halloween in 2017, 50 posted a still shot of the moment and captioned it “LOL.” But, that’s not all. He then posted the actual video and wrote, “What is this. It just looks like bad acting to me. LOL. She said she over heated in her costume.” For those of you who need a refresher, Wendy was reading the teleprompter while dressed as the Statue of Liberty, when suddenly, she began stuttering her words before falling.

Although she took to Instagram later that day to reveal, “I’m home, I’m hydrating,” months later she revealed her Graves’ Disease diagnosis, which caused her to take a three week hiatus back in February. We’re glad to see she’s doing a lot better, but we can’t say 50 feels the same.