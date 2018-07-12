Emmy Nominations 2018: Milo Ventimiglia & More — Full List Of Nominees

Awards season is upon us. The 2018 Emmy nominations were unveiled on July 12 by ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Samira Wiley and ‘New Amsterdam’ star Ryan Eggold. Find out if your favorite TV stars and shows got nods this year now!

The 70th Emmy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on September 17 on NBC. Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che will serve as co-hosts of the ceremony and SNL mogul Lorne Michaels will produce the show. This isn’t the first time SNL has taken over the Emmys. Alums like Andy Samberg, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon have hosted the show in the past.

The past year has been an incredible one for TV. The returns of critically-acclaimed series like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Atlanta, This Is Us, and more have continued to raise the stakes. But fresh shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Killing Eve, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace are shaking things up. Check out the full list of nominees below!

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemmons, Black Mirror/”U.S.S. Callister”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror/”Black Museum”

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Matt Smith, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiam

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Katt Williams

Sterling K. Brown

Bryan Cranston

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Donald Glover

Bill Hader

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes

Tina Fey

Tiffany Haddish

Jane Lynch

Maya Rudolph

Molly Shannon

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiam

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding TV Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Paterno

Flint

The Tale

Black Mirror/ U.S.S. Callister

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Show Host

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

Naked & Afraid

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Will The Handmaid’s Tale sweep again? Time will tell. Last year, Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd won for their incredible performances. The show also won Best Drama Series. While Veep won’t take home any awards this year since the show took a hiatus because of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ cancer diagnosis, you can rest assured JLD will be back in 2019 for (likely) yet another win.