Emmy Nominations 2018: Milo Ventimiglia & More — Full List Of Nominees
Awards season is upon us. The 2018 Emmy nominations were unveiled on July 12 by ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Samira Wiley and ‘New Amsterdam’ star Ryan Eggold. Find out if your favorite TV stars and shows got nods this year now!
The 70th Emmy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on September 17 on NBC. Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che will serve as co-hosts of the ceremony and SNL mogul Lorne Michaels will produce the show. This isn’t the first time SNL has taken over the Emmys. Alums like Andy Samberg, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon have hosted the show in the past.
The past year has been an incredible one for TV. The returns of critically-acclaimed series like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Atlanta, This Is Us, and more have continued to raise the stakes. But fresh shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Killing Eve, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace are shaking things up. Check out the full list of nominees below!
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemmons, Black Mirror/”U.S.S. Callister”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror/”Black Museum”
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Matt Smith, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiam
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Katt Williams
Sterling K. Brown
Bryan Cranston
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Donald Glover
Bill Hader
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Wanda Sykes
Tina Fey
Tiffany Haddish
Jane Lynch
Maya Rudolph
Molly Shannon
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiam
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding TV Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Paterno
Flint
The Tale
Black Mirror/ U.S.S. Callister
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Show Host
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Naked & Afraid
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
Will The Handmaid’s Tale sweep again? Time will tell. Last year, Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd won for their incredible performances. The show also won Best Drama Series. While Veep won’t take home any awards this year since the show took a hiatus because of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ cancer diagnosis, you can rest assured JLD will be back in 2019 for (likely) yet another win.