‘Dr. Pimple Popper’: 5 Things To Know About The New TLC Show Everyone Is Talking About

Are you ready, Popaholics? Instagram and YouTube sensation Dr. Pimple Popper is getting her own show! Here’s what you need to know about the series and the woman behind the pimple popping!

1. Dr. Sandra Lee, Dr. Pimple Popper, rose to fame on YouTube and social media. Her Dr. Pimple Popper page has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, while her YouTube page has almost 4 million subscribers. Fans (or Popaholics) flock to her pages to watch her perform extractions of lipomas, blackheads and more on patients. Not only does she have her own show now, she has her own skincare line!

2. The show comes after a very popular special. Dr. Pimple Popper: This Is Zit became such a hit when it aired in Jan. 2018 that the doctor got her own 6-episode series! “Dr. Pimple Popper provides a complete window into my world as a busy dermatologist,” Dr. Lee, 47, said. “The TLC viewer goes on a journey with my patients during this series; first you meet the patients in their hometown, and see how their skin condition affects their life and the people around them. You understand how devastating their condition really is, how it affects their everyday life, and how they interact with others and the world. I evaluate every patient and decide on a treatment course to help their skin conditions – and afterward, we see how we have really transformed their lives!” Dr. Pimple Popper premieres July 11 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

3. Dr. Sandra Lee isn’t just a dermatologist. She’s also a skin cancer surgeon and cosmetic surgeon. She’s based out of Upland, California.

4. Kim Kardashian is a fan of Dr. Pimple Popper! During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim talked with mom Kris Jenner about watching Dr. Pimple Popper videos. Dr. Lee reposted the clip from the show on Instagram and wrote, “Presently hyperventilating.”

5. The show is going to different from her YouTube channel. The show isn’t going to be a pop and done type of show. “In the series, we follow the patients,” Dr. Lee told EW. “I don’t really see this in my practice. I don’t really see how a bump on someone really affects his or her life. So it’s really nice to see this go full circle.”