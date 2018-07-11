Travis Scott ‘Proud’ Of Kylie Jenner’s Forbes Cover, Amid Backlash — See Loving Message Of Support

Travis Scott lovingly took to Twitter on July 11 to boast about Kylie Jenner’s ‘Forbes Magazine’ cover and prove that despite the negative feedback he’s there to support her every step of the way.

Travis Scott, 27, wasn’t shy about expressing love for baby mama Kylie Jenner, 20, when he took to Twitter on July 11 to post a picture of her Forbes Magazine cover along with a sweet message about the achievement. “CANT BE MORE PROUD,” the rapper captioned the pic along with some heart emojis proving that he’s definitely happy for his lady love. The issue that Kylie’s lucky enough to grace the cover of celebrates some of the richest self-made business women in the world and because the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Kylie Cosmetics line has brought in $900 million, it sets her out to be the youngest self-made billionaire in history.

Despite the amazing honor, Kylie’s still been receiving backlash for it with some followers claiming she doesn’t deserve to be named to the list considering she comes from a famous family and was bound to have success without having to do much to earn it. Kylie, however, reportedly feels like she’s worked hard for the title and is using all the negativity as fuel for even further success. We guess it doesn’t hurt to also have the support of Travis and her family and friends either!

In addition to the success of her cosmetics line, Kylie’s been enjoying her time as a new mom. Stormi Webster, her daughter with Travis, is now five-months-old and both parents seem to love spending time with their little precious bundle of joy. Although Kylie’s been more careful about sharing pics of the sweet girl due to the fact that she wants to protect her, she still sometimes shares the memorable moments they share together and it seems she’s really taking motherhood well!

CANT BE MORE PROUD

💛🧡❤️ pic.twitter.com/3KFGW6C4nt — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 12, 2018

Perhaps Stormi will follow in her mother’s footsteps in the future and became another one of the richest women in the world. Now that’s something we’d love to see!