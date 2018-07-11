T.I. Stepping Up The Daddy Duties While Tiny’s On Xscape Tour: His Kids Come First

While Tiny’s tearing it up on the Xscape tour, T.I.’s keeping a low profile at home with their kiddos, we’ve learned exclusively. Here’s how he and Tiny are making the arrangement work!

T.I.‘s still in the doghouse after allegedly cheating on Tiny, but she’s not getting in the way of his relationship with their six children. In fact, while Tiny’s touring with her girl group, Xscape, he’ll be stepping up and caring for the kids! Well, at least when he has the time. T.I.’s got a busy music career, too (duh), and he’s leaving some of the responsibilities to their extended families, one of Tiny’s friends told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“T.I.’s doing his part, but he’s also got a ton on his plate right now so he has to dip in and out,” Tiny’s friend told us. “But whenever he’s got free time he’s been seeing them in Atlanta. They come first and they love their daddy.” Amen! He’s their father, and it’s his responsibility to take care of them no matter what’s going on in his life! Despite the bad blood between him and Tiny, he’s supporting her 100% when it comes to her career. And Tiny clearly appreciates it.

“T.I. never duck out on daddy duties and Tiny would never want him to,” her friend said. “No matter what happens between them she would never stop him from seeing their kids.” Amazing! You could understand why Tiny would be tempted to go against T.I.’s wishes, though. After a short reconciliation after putting the Bernice Burgos drama behind them, he was caught allegedly cheating on her again by slapping Asia’h Epperson on the butt during an Indiana tour stop on June 17!

It seems, though, that Tiny could be giving him another chance. She recently wrote on her Instagram story, ““When you want to give up (on your Dreams, Career, Marriage, Children, Family, Job, God, Christianity, on your purpose or whatever it may be you want to give up on) Remember why you started.” Interesting!