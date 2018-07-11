Tessa Brooks: ‘Boss Cheer’ Star Dishes On Upcoming ‘Girls Night In Tour’ — ‘It’s For The Brooksters’

We sat down with vlogger and dancer Tessa Brooks from ‘Boss Cheer’ for EXCLUSIVE details on her upcoming ‘Girls Night In Tour,’ and why it’s so monumental! Get the scoop here!

There’s nothing Tessa Brooks can’t do. While many of you may know her face from her YouTube channel, which has over 3 million subscribers, Tessa is more than just a vlogger. In fact, she’s also a dancer, actor, and beauty guru having worked with Marc Jacobs, Coca Cola, and Smashbox Cosmetics. She currently stars as the lead on the digital series Boss Cheer a show about competitive cheerleading. But, that’s not all. The 19-year-old beauty is set to solo headline Fullscreen Live’s 20-city Girls Night In Tour.

“It’s incredible, especially knowing I’m the first person to do it by myself,” Tessa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the tour, which is set to kick off on Aug. 15 in Orlando,FL. “I’ve wanted to go on tour since I was a kid because of dance. I’ve never thought I’d be able to do it just me. So, this is the coolest feeling ever,” Tessa continued. The tour will give fans an opportunity to watch live performances and meet their favorite online celebrities, which is especially important to Tessa. “The best part is getting to meet the fans and perform for them and sharing that moment with them– to hug them and talk to them,” Tessa said. “The Brooksters are the best, it’s for them” Tessa added in reference to her fans.

In addition to paying homage to her loyal followers, this tour is an opportunity for Tessa to showcase her incredibly impressive moves, which have helped her become a notable dancer in the industry. Almost all of her choreography has gone viral, and she’s performed at Millennium Dance Complex, only the hottest dance studio in Hollywood.

When it comes to her inspiration, Tessa looks up to choreographers Brian Friedman, Tessandra Chavez, and dancers Alexander Chung and Kaelynn “KK” Harris. “Dancing is my happiness. It’s something that allowed me to express myself without words, and I get to share it with other people,” Tessa said. You go, girl!