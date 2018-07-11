T.I. Snaps Toddler Heiress, 2, Working In His Office In Too Cute For Words Pic: She’s ‘Handling Big Business’

T.I. took to Instagram on July 11 to post an adorable snapshot of his two-year-old daughter Heiress working at a desk in his office and we can’t get enough! See his cute little girl in action here!

T.I., 37, took to Instagram on July 11 to post one of the cutest pics he’s ever posted and it features his adorably two-year-old baby girl, Heiress! The pic shows Heiress sitting at her daddy’s desk in his office chair while looking down at something intently and it’s pretty irresistible! “Small Boss Handling BIG Business!!! #DeyGonRunItWhenImDoneWitIt#BossBaby,” the rapper captioned the sweet pic. We’re not sure what little Heiress was doing while spending time in T.I.’s office but it definitely proved to be a memorable moment.

The sweet father-daughter time seems to indicate that T.I. is putting time with his children first while and estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, are reportedly going through some tough times. Ever since video surfaced of Tip playfully slapping the behind of another woman backstage there seems to be trouble brewing between the married couple. Before the incident, T.I. and Tiny had their divorce on hold and seemed to be trying to work things out but now their status may be falling apart and we’re not sure how much longer they’ll be legally wed! Still, it’s great to know they’re making sure their kids are their number one priority even if they have differences.

In addition to spending time with Heiress, T.I. has been making public appearances by himself at events such as the recent BET Awards while Tiny has been keeping busy on tour with her girl group Xscape. As two working parents, we think it’s safe to say they’ll do whatever it takes to make sure their children are taken care of both emotionally and financially.

We love seeing little Heiress helping T.I.! We hope the rapper continues to share more adorable pics of his kids in the future!