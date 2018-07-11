Selena Gomez Mom Posts Throwback Video — Showing Support After Justin/ Hailey Engagement?

Selena Gomez’s mom shared the most epic video of her daughter as a sassy little girl who was already a boss lady. Is she showing Sel big love after ex Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin?

When Selena Gomez got back together with Justin Bieber in Oct. of 2017, her mom Mandy Teefey was not at all supportive of the reunion. The 24-year-old singer had broken her daughter’s heart so many times and caused her so much drama that it caused a family rift. Now that the Biebs is engaged to Hailey Baldwin, 21, Sel’s mom is showing her daughter massive support by posting a never before seen video of the 25-year-old as a strong-willed little girl. SelGo is seen talking tough on the phone and being super sassy about what her teacher assigned her on her first day of school in 1997. Selena would have been only four at the time and boy does she let her feelings rip!

Mandy, 42, captioned the pic “Talking to me on the phone when I was at work asking about her day at school. My sassy, independent, boss lady, adorable gigantic piece of my heart, first-born love. Gracie is exactly like this. Diabolical. XO. My girls are born leaders. Why do they grow up? Her sweet little eyes and massive eyelashes,” she gushed about her daughter while comparing Sel to her five-year-old half-sister Gracie Teefey.

“My teacher says I need to do all this stuff again,” little Selena complains in the video, with her big eyes growing even wider as she grows more upset. “It’s gonna be crazy, you gotta help me over here!” she tells her mom. She is beyond adorable but boy does she talk a tough game. At one point she responds to something her mom said by replying “You better girl. You know what I get? A happy face.” Too cute!

Selena and her mom’s close relationship became deeply strained when the singer decided to reunite with Justin last fall. The stress of it reportedly landed Mandy in the hospital with anxiety issues in December, and a month later Selena herself allegedly checked into a voluntary rehab to deal with emotional issues. By March of 2018 Jelena was no more, breaking up yet again. Justin recently shocked fans by proposing to Hailey just a month after reuniting with the model, who he had a fling with in early 2016. Now Selena’s mom can breath a sigh of relief that no more Jelena reconciliations are in the cards.