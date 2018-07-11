Selena Gomez: How She’s Making Sure To Avoid Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin As They’re All In NYC

This is not a drill! Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are all in NYC! Here’s how Sel is avoiding an extremely awkward run-in with her ex and his new fiancee!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, touched down in New York City on July 9 following their bombshell engagement, which took place in the Bahamas just two days prior. And, it just so happens, Selena Gomez, 25, is also in NYC for work, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding that a run-in with the newly engaged couple is the last thing Sel wants. In fact, “She’s avoiding Justin and Hailey since she found out they have arrived in New York,” the insider reveals.

Since she’s been getting questioned about her ex’s engagement ever since the news broke, “Selena has thrown herself into her work and has been busy on set and with friends in the city.” Sel and JB used to spend a good amount of time in NYC when they dated, so she’s aware of his favorite spots, and is being cautious not to put herself in any situation where he would be, the source admits. “Selena is doing her best to focus on herself and her work, and she’s keeping Justin out of her head,” the insider adds.

While Sel is doing her best to deal with the chaos surrounding the engagement, a separate source said she has mixed emotions right now. “One second she won’t care, and the next she has it on her mind,” the second insider revealed, adding, “At the end of the day, she only wants the best for him.”

Lucky for Sel, she’s been surrounded by friends and family. Amidst the news of JB and Hailey’s engagement, Sel was soaking up the summer sun in NYC, sailing on a yacht with friends. She’s been spotted in paparazzi photos with Caleb Stevens, who fans speculated is her new man. However, he’s actually the brother of her best friend.

Meanwhile, JB and his model fiancee have been jet-setting all over, having just been in the Bahamas on holiday, where he proposed. JB popped the question in front of a crowd at Bakers Bay Resort with a massive oval-cut diamond on July 7. The two, who dated in 2015 and 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018.