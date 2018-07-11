Selena Gomez Finally Reacts To Ariana Grande’s Quicky Engagement To Pete Davidson

Selena Gomez just spoke out about a celebrity couple’s quick engagement… no, not Justin Bieber’s. The starlet reacted to Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s romance, and had the sweetest things to say!

Selena Gomez, 25, discussed how she feels about a certain celebrity couple’s fast engagement. Ok, breathe, we’re talking about Ariana Grande, 25, and Pete Davidson, 24. Her reaction to the pair’s serious relationship came after being asked by Clevver about what her Hotel Transylvania character Mavis would likely think of the couple’s engagement. “I honestly don’t know what Mavis would say, but I would say that it’s amazing and beautiful,” she said.

So we can induce that the “Bad Liar” singer doesn’t necessarily believe getting engaged after a month of dating is too soon… but we’ll let you decide whether or not this applies to the lightning speed of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s engagement. Selena has not spoken publicly about her ex-boyfriend proposing to Hailey one month after rekindling their romance, and we wouldn’t count on it either. In fact, paparazzi asked her point blank how she felt about the situation, and she completely ignored the question, which can be seen in a video obtained by TMZ. But when she’s not dodging questions about her ex, she’s been living her best life by smiling on a boat with her friends.

However, Ariana did say something about JB’s whirlwind romance with the model. After fans started making jokes implying that Ari and Justin’s mutual manager Scooter Braun set up their engagements to promote their music, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer called the person out. She responded: “…..you do realize we are human beings who love and have lives…..right….? and that scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost ab our health and happiness? love is lit. sh*t happens. i hope to god it happens to you too. u deserve it.” Well, at least we know Ariana’s take!