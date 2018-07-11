Rihanna Laughs Off Fight With Billionaire BF Hassan Jameel With Hilarious Meme – See Pic

Rihanna got the last laugh! The singer shared an epic meme that seemingly poked fun at her alleged argument photos with Hassan Jameel! Check it out here!

Rihanna, 30, and Hassan Jameel, 29, are still very much together, but is there trouble in paradise? On July 9, the “Umbrella” singer and her businessman beau were spotted soaking up the sun in Mexico proving split rumors wrong. However, in the photos, Rihanna and Hassan appear to be arguing. So, instead of addressing their tense exchange, Rihanna took to Instagram on July 11 to share a hilarious meme of a female lion roaring at a male lion, in the same way Rihanna appeared to be yelling at Hassan. How funny!

“When u think u know more bout soccer #worldcup2018,” Rihanna captioned the post. “That’s what she was arguing with her boo about lol,” one fan wrote. Now, it all makes sense! “This is for everyone that thought her & dude was arguing frfr,” another fan commented. While it’s not clear whether or not Rihanna and Hassan were actually fighting or just having an intense conversation, we’re glad she can joke about it!

Nevertheless, this isn’t the first time things between Rihanna and Hassan got heated. “Rihanna and Hassan have an extremely passionate and intense relationship, with a tendency to break-up and make-up fairly frequently. They have a very strong physical connection, and when they fight it can get pretty heated, but then they have crazy good make-up sex and everything is great between them, until they fight again,” a source close to RiRi explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Well, if it works for them, we’re here for it.

For those of you who don’t know, Rihanna and Hassan became romantically involved in 2017, but have kept their relationship pretty lowkey for the most part. But, she did hint at their blossoming romance during a interview with Vogue in May. “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before,” Rihanna said. Aw!