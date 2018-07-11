Paris Jackson Hair Makeover: Debuts Much Lighter Locks After Trip To The Salon

Summer is officially underway — so what better time is there to lighten up your locks?! Paris Jackson totally went for it on July 10, hitting the salon for a big hair makeover. See her new blonde look here!

Paris Jackson freshened up her locks with a trip to the Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood on July 10! The gorgeous 20-year-old stepped out of the building with a whole new look, and it’s just perfect for summer. Paris touched up her roots during the salon session, and lightened up her hair color to a much more blonde hue. It also appears that she may have added extensions, as her hair looked a bit longer when she stepped out with it sleek and straight. It’s definitely a departure from the look we’re used to seeing on her, and we’re totally here for it!

The model kept it casual for her trip to get her hair done, wearing blue track pants and a tie-dye t-shirt, which she rolled up to display her toned stomach. Her blue eyes were totally glowing in the sun, too, especially against the minimal makeup she was wearing. Gorgeous! After the visit to her hairstylist, she took to her Instagram story to show off the new locks with the caption, “Blondie.”

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Paris, as her grandfather, Joe Jackson, 89, passed away on June 27 following a battle with cancer. After his death, Paris took to social media to mourn Joe, and revealed that she was able to spend some of his last moments on Earth with him.

“Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before I saying goodbye was such a blessing,” she wrote. “Everyone that came to visit you came with love, respect and so much pride in their hearts for you.” So sweet.