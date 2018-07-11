Offset proudly announced to the world on July 11 that his daughter with Cardi B had arrived. Unfortunately, in his Instagram post he claimed she was born on August 10, one month too late.

A birth announcement is a pretty simple thing. Both Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, took to their Instagram accounts on Jly 11 to reveal that their daughter had been born the day prior. “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote under a picture of her completely naked and showing off her heavily pregnant body. Unfortunately her husband apparently isn’t aware what month it is, as he posted their daughter’s name along with her birthdate, claiming it was 8/10/18. Umm, that’s a month away!

Offset later went back and changed his massive mistake to the correct date, but not before fans dragged him over spacing out his daughter’s actual birthday. “How Offset put the wrong date for his baby’s arrival,” one fan tweeted along with a laughing so hard it was crying emoji. “Travis Scott announcing the birth of his child like an album release date and Offset not knowing the damn date to his own child’s birth… in the year of our lord 2018? you n****s can’t take anything seriously!!” another wrote.” Someone else added “Offset getting the birthday wrong already. He had one job.”

Well, at least he used a beautiful photo of Cardi pregnant to announce his baby’s birth, even if he got the date wrong by a whole month. He showed off a super glam pic of a heavily pregnant Cardi completely nude, covering her boobs with her arm and had peach satin fabric draped around her bottom half to hide her massive hip and thigh tattoos. Her makeup is absolutely flawless and her long dark hair is wild and flowing.

At least fans were for the most part down with their baby’s name. Many weren’t thrilled that the spelling was “Kulture” with a K, but Offset’s real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. So they probably had a thing for the letter, and the little girl got her daddy’s first name as her middle name.