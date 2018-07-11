Melania Trump Rocks A See-Through White Dress At NATO Cocktail — Too Much For A First Lady?

Melania Trump made sure all eyes were on her when she stepped out in a $750 white Elie Saab dress that was transparent enough to show her legs, while holding hands with Donald. Too risqué?

Melania Trump, 48, made sure to turn heads when she wore a white see-through dress during her visit to NATO in Germany with Donald Trump, 72, on July 11 and the bold fashion choice wasn’t the only thing to get attention. The First Lady also held Donald’s hand for some of the visit, which included a cocktail party at Cinquantenaire, and because it’s such a rare occurrence between the political couple, it definitely got people talking. A hint of Melania’s legs could be seen under the $7,450 Elie Saab patterned dress, which she wore with tan heels and after clutching the Donald’s hand some of the time, she chatted it up with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was also at the party. Melania speaks a number of languages, including German, so it’s no wonder that she was able to have a lengthy conversation with the Angela.

In addition to Melania mingling at the cocktail party, Donald did his fair share of speaking with some of the other leaders present. After his breakfast summit earlier in the day, he made sure to speak to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg while U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stood close by. In the morning hours prior, Donald demanded for U.S. allies to raise their contributions for defense spending from 2 percent to 4 percent and he also went after Germany for spending just a “little” over 1 percent for defense. He also called the country a “captive” of Russia and gave harsh backlash about a German-Russian pipeline project.

Despite the controversial summit in Germany, Melania appeared to be relaxed when she attended the cocktail gathering. She also looked relaxed and held Donald’s hand during the recent 4th of July picnic for military families at the White House. Perhaps things between the couple are at a better status? Or maybe Melania just wants to enjoy her summer after having to go through and recover from surgery a few months ago. Either way, we’re glad to know she’s looking happier these days and we’ll be on the lookout to see how things go from here.

Melania seems to always make bold but great fashion choices when it comes to her public appearances with or without Donald. This transparent dress definitely proves that!