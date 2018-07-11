Meghan Markle: Is Her Style Getting Too Stuffy After Royal Wedding? — Before & After Pics

Meghan Markle is settling into her role as Duchess and with that title comes a whole new set of beauty and fashion rules! See photos of her style evolution since becoming a Duchess below!

Meghan Markle, 36, is officially the Duchess of Sussex. Since her grand Royal Wedding on May 19, to Prince Harry, Meghan has been wearing conservative outfits in mostly neutral colors. Gone are the days of short shorts or cleavage-baring dresses! As a Duchess, of course, you are expected to adhere to certain fashion rules. Mini skirts are out of the question. Too much cleavage is a definite no-no. Remember, The Queen is in charge, and she’s 92 years old, so obviously her preferences will be more traditional. Meghan has worn tight Herve Leger dresses in the past — now, she goes for more classic silhouettes from Dior. Instead of dramatic makeup with bold lipstick, she’s been favoring neutral beauty looks with nude lips.

Of course, there isn’t a list of “official rules” but here are the rumored protocols Meghan has to follow. No colored nail polish — you’ll now only see her fingernails polished with a nude or taupe color. Hats and fascinators are pretty much required for formal events. Meghan and Kate Middleton must wear sheer pantyhose to cover their legs. The Queen reportedly wants skirts to be knee-length or longer. These rules are a far cry from the outfits Meghan used to wear! See her outfits as an actress verses a royal in the gallery attached above. Since she was a celebrity before a royal, there are many examples of her wearing tight, sexy dresses in 2013 and 2014. Her style has changed so much!

She’s ditched the prints, the low cut necklines, and the cut outs. Instead, she’s picking more classic, feminine styles. She even poses differently — no hands on hips! She’s keeping the Queen happy while embracing her new royal role!