Lisa Rinna Takes Nude Selfie In Front Of Window To Celebrate Turning 55 – See Jaw-Dropping Pic

Whoa! To celebrate turning 55, Lisa Rinna wore nothing but her birthday suit in a completely nude selfie. We’ve got the racy pic.

Holy moly! Like fine wine Lisa Rinna just keeps getting better with age. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned 55 on July 11 and gave fans the ultimate reward by posing completely nude to celebrate her birthday. The reality star looked half her age in the stunning pic, where she shot her naked reflection in the window of the lake house where she’s vacationing in Canada with her hubby Harry Hamlin, 66. Lisa’s nipples are completely visible in the pic and she’s flaunting her slim waist and hips. She captioned the Instagram selfie “birthday suit” but she ended up violating the site’s no nudity policy and she had to later take it down.

Two days ago Lisa gave fans a preview of what was to come. She took a selfie showing off her amazing figure from behind in the same window reflection, but she was wearing a black bikini. Her butt is still so perky and she has a sick thigh gap with a body which rivals that her 20 and 17-year-old daughters.

We’ve seen Lisa’s naked body before, as she posed for Playboy in 1998 and 2009. The mag made the controversial move of dropping nude pictorials in March of 2016. That turned out to be a massive bomb of an idea and the publication decided to bring back naked ladies to their pages in Feb. of 2017. Lisa celebrated the move by going in the buff for a racy social media pic. “It’s back. I got scared then I said I’m 53 — zero f—s given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud!”

After Lisa was forced to drop her nude birthday pic from Instagram, she replaced it with a photo of her in a skin-tight black latex jumpsuit while holding on to a shiny wrapped box. With plenty of positive attitude she captioned it “Happy F**king Birthday to ME!” Keep on slaying Lisa!

