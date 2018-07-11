Kylie Jenner Flaunts Huge, Plump Lips In ‘Forbes’ Shoot After Revealing She Got Rid Of Her Fillers

Kylie Jenner spoke with Forbes about her cosmetics brand while flaunting her signature plump limps. The video comes just days after she revealed that she got rid of her lip fillers. See the clip!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is on track to own a billion dollar brand with Kylie Cosmetics, but the company started out from a personal insecurity: her lips. Now, she’s seemed to overcome that self-doubt by removing her lip fillers that gave her her signature plump pout – but not before speaking with Forbes about the success of her makeup collections. In a video for the magazine, the social media maven spoke about the creation of her iconic lip-kits while still rocking her larger pout.

“I had an insecurity with my lips when I was younger, so I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident,” Kylie explained in the clip. “I went to the makeup store and I just didn’t even know really what colors I was picking. I was just like, ‘I want some lip liner that looks like the color of my lips ’cause I just want my lips to look fuller.’ But I could never find a lip liner and lipstick that matched or even the right color that was perfect for me so that’s where the lip kit started.”

Clearly based on the look of Kylie’s lips, this video was shot before she took out all of her lip fillers. On July 8, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the reveal via an Instagram comment. After sharing a photo of herself with noticeably smaller lips, one fan commented, “She looks like the old Kylie here idk.” The reality star then responded, “I got rid of all my filler.” Kylie first began plumping her lips with injections about four years ago, but claimed the difference was due to over lining her lips with makeup. That is, until she came clean in a 2015 episode of her family’s TV show.