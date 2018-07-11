Kylie Jenner Deletes Insta Pic After Being Compared To Khloe Kardashian — What’s The Deal?

After fans said Kylie Jenner was totally twinning with Khloe Kardashian in a new photoshoot, she got rid of the evidence! Why did Kylie delete the Instagram pic?

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Kylie Jenner looked just like big sis Khloe Kardashian in one of the new promo shots from her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics summer collection. The resemblance is seriously uncanny. With long, blonde hair, Kylie is the spitting image of Khloe! They flooded the post with comments about how she was Khloe’s twin — and even Khloe chimed in with some expert trolling. “Khloe?? Is that you? When did I do this shoot?”, she commented. Kylie responded, “@khloekardashian I just want to be you.”

So funny. Soon after, though, Kylie deleted the pic, which shows her lounging in a pile of bananas(??) while wearing a metallic bodysuit. It’s unclear why she did so! Maybe she didn’t want people confusing her with Khloe in the promo shots? Or perhaps she wasn’t supposed to share this one yet! Khloe’s gorgeous, so we highly doubt it had anything to do with people saying they looked like twins. See the pic below!

Interestingly, she didn’t delete other pics from the photoshoot, even though her fans compared her to Khloe in the comments on those, too. “U look like coco here 😍😍😍 dis ur twin in dis pic,” one person commented. “Thought that was khloe for a sec,” another fan wrote. And another chimed in with, “@khloekardashian shes your twin here #twinning both beautiful ladies 💛 xx”. It’s settled! They’re totally twins!

At this point, Kylie must be used to being compared to her famous sisters. She’s always compared to Kim Kardashian, and with good reason. It’s not just their good looks; they constantly wear similar outfits, like latex dresses and bodysuits! Who will it be next — Kourtney Kardashian? Kendall Jenner?