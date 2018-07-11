Kylie Jenner Savagely Dissed By The Dictionary For ‘Forbes’ Interview: See Hysterical Tweet

Can you use it in a sentence? Dictionary.com’s Twitter account is on a roll, dissing public figures left and right, while providing a vocabulary lesson. The latest victim: Kylie Jenner.

Dictionary.com has joined the Twitter savagery ranks of Netflix, Wendy’s and Taco Bell. After Kylie Jenner‘s Forbes cover was revealed, Dictionary.com’s Twitter account made light of the outlet referring to the lip kit mogul as a “self-made” woman. “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” the account tweeted. “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.” With that, they re-tweeted Forbes’ tweet of Kylie’s cover, with the message, “How Kylie Jenner leveraged her massive social media following to build a $900M cosmetics fortune #SelfMadeWoman.” Savage means untamed. In a sentence: Dictionary.com is savage.

Of course, there’s always the argument around whether the incredibly successful women from the KarJenner dynasty are really ‘self-made’ or their family money and fame have helped to get them where they are. In the Forbes article, Kylie is truly painted as an entrepreneur who single-handedly built her Kylie Cosmetics empire into a $900 million business (with a little help from her mom), but also as a 20-year-old woman who used her fame as leverage to sell her product. “As with sister Kim’s sex-tape fame, Kylie Cosmetics got started by capitalizing on a scandal. By 2014, Jenner’s appearance became tabloid fodder as the size of her lips ballooned,” the article states. “‘I’m ready to put up my own money. I don’t want to do it with anyone else,’ Jenner recalls. She used some $250,000 of her earnings from modeling gigs to pay an outside company to produce the first 15,000 lip kits.” So, Forbes does acknowledge the success of Kylie Cosmetics at the hands of her fame and family, but in the process, redefines what it means to be ‘self-made.’

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

“Kylie Cosmetics has already generated an estimated $230 million in net profit. And sometime later this year, its owner will likely take a title that Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg once held–youngest-ever self-made billionaire, redefining in the process the very nature of “self-made.”‘ Yes, Forbes just compared Kylie Jenner to the founders of Microsoft and Facebook. Dictionary.com may be on to something…