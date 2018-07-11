Kylie Jenner Feels ‘Bullied’ Over ‘Forbes’ Cover Backlash: ‘No One Handed’ Success To Her

Kylie Jenner feels the negativity about her new ‘Forbes’ cover is not acceptable and she wants to stop the madness by letting everyone know she’s worked hard for her fortune despite her famous name.

Kylie Jenner, 20, just received a prestigious honor by appearing as the new Forbes Magazine cover model due to her almost billion dollar fortune but not everyone is supporting the new mom and in fact, the amount of backlash she’s been receiving has made her feel bullied. There are many followers who believe she doesn’t deserve to be in the spotlight for her Kylie Cosmetics line because they feel her famous family has made success too easy for her but Kylie’s not having it. “Kylie is sad that she is not getting the respect she feels she worked hard for and earned,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has worked so hard on her cosmetics line, no one handed it to her and there was no blueprint to follow. Since day one she’s been the driving force behind making Kylie Cosmetics a $900 million dollar business. And now that she’s proven how much money can be made selling makeup online everyone’s jumped on the bandwagon but she was the first and she feels she is being disrespected and deserves the credit for all her hard work and marketing genius.”

It is true that Kylie’s cosmetics line has been one of the most successful in the past couple of years but with popularity and success there also comes criticism and whether it’s regarding business or personal situations, Kylie’s received her fair share of it. “As usual there are people trying to ruin her moment and unfortunately the nasty comments about how she doesn’t deserve this really do hurt her,” the insider continued. “It hurts because she feels like she’s being bullied all over again. But at the end of the day, the negative comments and haters are only fuel for her to work harder and make another billion dollars.”

Kylie using her haters as fuel for success seems to have worked up until this point and the young star is not turning back. The Forbes cover photo and announcement was released today and it proves she’s on top of the world. Yeah, she’s part of one of the most financially successful families in the world but her cosmetics line and own reality show, Life of Kylie which was released last year shows that she wants to be seen as her own person with her own amazing life experiences.