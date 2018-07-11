Kourtney Kardashian took to Snapchat on July 11 to post an adorable video of her baby niece True Thompson and her son Mason Disick as she was casually spending time with the cuties. See the sweet post here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, took over babysitting duties on July 11 when she spent time watching her three-month-old niece True Thompson and took to Snapchat to share the adorable experience. In the funny video, Kourtney first films herself playfully sticking her tongue out with a pink deer filter and then shows baby True on the couch with a white unicorn stuffed animal toy. The video then goes over to Kourt’s cute son Mason Disick, 8, as he starts talking and makes her laugh. Kourtney also shared more images of True with a different filter of prescription glasses and pink ears and simply captioned it, “i want to suck her cheeks,” referring to her cute round face. In another pic, her daughter Penelope Disick, 6, was happily holding True.

Kourtney seemed like she was having the time of her life while spending time with True and it reminds us of times Khloe Kardashian, 34, babysat for Kourtney. It’s good to see Khloe’s big sis returning the favor and it’s always precious to see family members making memorable moments together! Just the night before on July 10, Kourtney also shared images of herself making tacos at home with Khloe and they definitely looked happy with the quality time.

Before Kourtney was hanging with the fam at home, she was on vacation with her kids and boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, in Italy. She also shared pics of herself looking amazing with her loves in sexy swimsuits taking in the glowing sun and fresh waters. It definitely seems like her summer is already off to a great start. We can’t wait to see what kind of adventures she shares next!

Baby True is growing up so fast already! It’s wonderful to see her spending time with her aunt and cousins!