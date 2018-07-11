Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Under $18 Skincare — Her Top Drugstore Picks

Kim Kardashian may have all the money in the world, but she wants to help you take care of your skin, even if you’re on a budget. See her drugstore favorites — most of them are under $20 — right here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, can afford to be slathering La Mer all over her body, but she knows that some drugstore beauty products are effective and great for us “normal people” on a budget. Kim wrote on her website, “You guys already know my favorite drugstore makeup products, but I wanted to share some of the best drugstore skincare products, too. You can still find really effective skincare items without having to spend a lot of money. Just remember that consistency is key! If you use the products regularly, you’ll see better results.” Here are Kim’s top picks!

Bio-Oil Specialist Skincare – $14.99

Olay Regenerist Whip Facial Moisturizer – SPF 25 – $28.99

Pond’s Hydrate + Glow Sheet Mask – $2.49

NEUTROGENA Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream – $19.99

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser – $6.39

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Face Cream – $17.99

Pixie Glow Tonic Exfoliating Toner – $15 at Target

Thayers Witch Hazel Toner – $9.29

Burt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Oil – $14.39

e.l.f. Beauty Shield Massaging Overnight Recovery Cream – $14

We love a lot of her fave drugstore brands! The RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream actually won a 2018 HollywoodLife Beauty Award! Burt’s Bees Lip Balm also won, as well as POND’S Cold Cream, and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel. Kim has good taste in drugstore brands!