Khloe Kardashian ‘Envious’ LeBron James Will Play For Lakers & Tristan Thompson Won’t

LeBron James will rock a Lakers’ yellow jersey next season, which has Khloe Kardashian seeing green. We’ve learned that she wishes Tristan Thompson could play for L.A. and ‘pleaded’ with LeBron to make it happen!

The new “King of LA,” LeBron James, 33, was spotted chilling with Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, in Malibu, but did Khloe turn this friendly hang into a business meeting? While the chances of Tristan joining LeBron on the Lakers is between “slim” and “none,” she’s still really wants her baby daddy to move to L.A. “Khloe is a bit envious LeBron will be playing in Los Angeles next year and Tristan probably will not,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She really loves living in Los Angeles, and wants to be close to her family and all the people she loves most all year round. She is disappointed that Tristan will likely not be making the move to LA and is a bit jealous LeBron will now play for the Lakers.”

Tristan signed a five-year contract, worth $82 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. Unlike LeBron, Tristan’s deal doesn’t include a player option, so unless he gets traded, he’s staying in Cleveland until 2020. Though, never say “never” to a Kardashian, especially one who has a direct like to the biggest player in the NBA. “While it seems unlikely, Khloe hasn’t lost all hope about Tristan moving to a team in LA,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “While she likes Ohio, Khloe pleaded with LeBron to do whatever he can to help her man join him in LA, the place she really loves and considers home, for the next season.”

Just because Tristan will be lost in Cleveland for another couple of years doesn’t mean he’s not already planning for his eventual move to the Golden State. He was reportedly having a look around a $2 million home around Woodland Hills, which isn’t too far from where Khloe and True Thompson, 2 mos., currently live. The house was reportedly “move-in ready,” with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a basketball court. It would be nice to have a place ready, just in case Tristan gets traded to the Lakers or lands a spot with the LA Clippers. Who knows? Khloe’s boy could be playing in Los Angles by the time their daughter is a year old.