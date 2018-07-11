Kaley Cuoco Reportedly Trying For Baby After Wedding To Karl Cook: She Wants One ‘Right Away’

The next ‘big bang’ might result in a baby for Kaley Cuoco. The newlywed TV star is reportedly trying to start a family with her hubby, as she thought she would have at least two kids by now!

Kaley Cuoco, 32, and Karl Cook, 27, tied the knot on June 30, and if wasn’t for some untimely surgery, she might have been pregnant by now. The Big Bang Theory is not wasting any time when it comes to starting a family with the equestrian. “Kaley wants a baby right away, and she says she’s going about it in a very old-school way,” an insider told Life & Style magazine, without going into the graphic details as to what “old-school” means, though they did note that Kaley hoped to get knocked up instead of knocked around during her honeymoon.

So, what’s the rush to have a baby? Supposedly, Kaley thought that she would already have children right now. She was married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to their separation in 2015. The marriage didn’t produce any children, it seems the clock is ticking for Kaley. “She’s only 32 but her plan was always to be a young mom and have two kids by the time she was 35,” the insider tells Life & Style.

“Thing didn’t work out with Ryan” the source adds, “but Kaley has absolutely no regrets. She believes everything happens for a reason. Kaley can’t believe she found Karl, and they both want the same thing in life. There’s no doubt that she is going to be a wonderful mom.”

When Kaley eventually has a child, she can look back and say she went through some hell in order to get pregnant. Days after getting married, Kaley shared a picture of her in a hospital bed, with her new hubby grinning like a fool. “When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery,” she captioned the shot. While it looks like she might have thrown her shoulder out during that “old fashioned” baby-making, Kaley revealed that she had scheduled shoulder surgery for over a year. Of course, with every cloud, there’s a silver lining. As Kaley recovered from the surgery, she shared news that she had a naked butler (i.e. Karl, her husband) to wait on her hand and foot. So, it’s not all bad. With a naked Karl running around, Kaley may have her baby sooner than she knows it.