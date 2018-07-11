Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Planning ‘Very Small’ Wedding: Who Will Be Left Off The Guest List?

The newly engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already making wedding plans! They’re reportedly leaning towards holding a ‘private’ wedding. So, who is – and isn’t – going to get an invite?

When Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, finally tie the knot, don’t expect them to pull a Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kris Humphries, 33, by broadcasting the ceremony for the world to see. After pulling off a surprise engagement in the Bahamas, Justin and Hailey will reportedly continue the low-key trend. They’re “discussing having a very small wedding,” a source close to Hailey told Us Weekly. “They want something private, intimate.”

What about location? Since he’s become one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Justin has become synonymous with Hollywood, but he reportedly wants to get married in his home country of Canada. “Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there,” the insider added. While the source didn’t dish on the potential guest list, the terms “private” and “intimate” seem to indicate this might be an immediate family affair. Expect Justin’s parents – Jeremy Bieber, 43, and Pattie Mallette, 43 – and half-siblings, Jazmyn and Jaxon. Hailey’s family – father Stephen Baldwin, 52, mom Kennya Baldwin and sister Alaia Baldwin, 24, — will also be there, right?

The one person who won’t get the invite is no surprise: Selena Gomez, 25, is “fully done with [Justin],” a confidant told Us Weekly. “She’s over Justin. He can do whatever he wants.” While Selena and Justin have been “done” with each other in the past, only to reunite six-to-twelve months later, it would be awkward for Justin to invite Sel to his wedding. Though, “Selena” will be there in one way. Justin still has his ex-girlfriend tattooed on his wrist, so if he doesn’t book time in a tattoo parlor to cover it up, “Selena” will attend the wedding whether Ms. Gomez is on the guest list or not.

Before asking Hailey to marry him, Justin consulted two important men in his life: Stephen, to get his permission; and Jeremy Bieber, for advice. Justin “really respects Jeremy’s opinion and wanted to know what he thought,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Jeremy, who was the first person to celebrate Justin and Hailey’s engagement with a loving Instragram message, told his boy to “listen to his heart.” “Jeremy loves Hailey. He thinks she’s really good for his son, she calms him down and is a great influence on him.”