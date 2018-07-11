Justin Bieber: Why He’s Just Wild About New Fiancée Hailey Baldwin — Real Reason

Hailey Baldwin will be Mrs. Justin Bieber pretty soon, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Justin realized she’s the one.

If you’re still obsessing over Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement, you’re not alone. But, if you’re like us, you’re probably wondering why now? Turns out, the saying “when you know, you know,” pans out as Justin is head over heels for Hailey. “One thing he loves about Hailey is that she is so open and not scared of anything and is very independent. He loves that he can have public displays of affection with Hailey, and it’s not about supporting an image or hiding something,” a source close to the “What Do You Mean” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“They just do what they want to do without handlers or other random interference. Justin just wants to be normal, and he gets that with Hailey. He can be himself around her and that was very difficult and almost impossible with everyone else,” our insider explained. Well, we couldn’t be happier for the soon to be newlyweds. As we previously reported, Justin popped the question to Hailey in the Bahamas on July 8. However, he didn’t confirm the news until July 10.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” Justin captioned his Instagram post. Hailey also gushed over her fiancé on Twitter. “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude,” Hailey wrote. Now, we just need a wedding date!