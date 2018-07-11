Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Old Pic Shows Them Out On Night They 1st Met — Meant To Be?

Fate is a four letter word, and Justin Bieber knows all about it. His engagement to Hailey Baldwin isn’t so surprising after seeing this picture from almost ten years ago!

Ah, young love. It looks like Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, have one more memory for their wedding day slideshow. A newly-surfaced photo of the couple shows a baby-faced Bieber and Hailey standing side-by-side on what was the very first day they met. Sure, they were just kids back then, but the pair already looked super happy together…at least judging from the smiles spread across their faces!

The photo, taken in 2009, captures Hailey’s parents in the mix, as well as Justin’s mom. Clearly, the night was a family affair! Both families enjoyed a fun night out bowling in the Big Apple. The throwback photo from over nine years ago would make Justin 15 years old at the time — and Hailey just 12 years old! Too cute. The Biebs was still rocking his his infamous extra long side swept locks, giving us even more of an indication of how young he was at the time. The pair first laid eyes on each other earlier that same day, when Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, took a moment to intro them both on the set of the Today show. Young Justin politely shook Hailey’s hand in the initial intro, while Hailey looked especially shy throughout the encounter. After all, she was a Bieber fan-girl at the time!

Today, the budding stars from the photo are engaged and completely head over heels for each other! Justin officially confirmed his engagement to miss Hailey on July 9 via a romantic Instagram post. The next day, the couple touched down in New York City, and Hailey’s massive $500K rock was the apple of everyone’s eye. It’s hard to miss!

Oddly enough, though, before Hailey was engaged to Justin herself, she was TOTALLY supportive of his past relationship with Selena Gomez. She even cosigned her support publicly on more than one occasion. In one particular tweet, Hailey lamented about being ‘forever alone’ and was seemingly jealous of the ‘perfect’ couple. Oh, how the tables have turned! It is possible Hailey was obsessed with Jelena because deep down she wanted to be with Bieber all along?

Little did Hailey know at the time of this photo that she would one day be calling Justin her future husband for REAL. The news of Justin and Hailey’s sudden engagement may have shocked fans everywhere, but to us, it seems they were always meant to be!