Justin Bieber Designed Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement Ring & Was ‘Excited To Give It To Her’

Justin Bieber isn’t just a singer, he’s a ring designer too! We spoke to Solow & Co., Inc. Jewelers about Hailey Baldwin’s massive rock, and why Justin was ‘thrilled with the results.’ Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Just when you thought Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement couldn’t get any cuter, we’ve just learned Justin was the mastermind behind Hailey’s $500,000 ring! “Justin was thrilled with the execution of the ring we made for his girlfriend at the time, and was excited to give it to her,” Solow & Co., Inc. tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He helped us design the ring himself, and he wanted it to perfectly compliment the shape of her hand, which we were able to achieve. The diamond has a beautiful shape and accentuates her hand wonderfully,” the private jeweler continued.

“Justin trusted us to pick out the perfect diamond, and when he saw the completed ring he was thrilled with the results,” Solow said. “We have known and worked with Justin for over 10 years and were introduced to him through his manager Scooter, whom we have also done work with over the years,” Solow added. Wow, we can’t think of anything more romantic! As we previously reported, the lovebirds got engaged in the Bahamas on July 8, but didn’t confirm the news until July 9. “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else,” Justin captioned his Instagram post.

Shortly after Hailey tweeted, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.” Proving this is true, Hailey reportedly bought Justin a diamond ring of his own, according to The Blast. “Baldwin purchased a diamond encrusted ring with the initials, ‘JB,’ for Bieber to wear, along with another custom made diamond ring for herself emblazoned with the word ‘Baby,'” a source told the outlet. Congrats again, Justin and Hailey!