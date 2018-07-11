Jinger Duggar Shares Pic Of Massive 38 Week Baby Bump As She Prepares To Give Birth

Baby Vuolo is almost here! Jinger Duggar shared a new maternity photo revealing her baby bump at 38 weeks, and she looks ready to pop! See it here.

Jinger Duggar is just days away from giving birth, and she showed off just how big her belly has gotten with a brand new baby bump photo on Instagram! In the pic, Jinger wears a tight black shirt, which fully encases her stomach. She’s also standing next to a chalkboard, which reveals that the baby girl is 38 weeks along and the size of a pumpkin! In her photo caption, she clarified that she’s actually 38 weeks and 4 days into her pregnancy, so this baby could be coming at anytime!

Throughout her entire pregnancy, Jinger has kept fans updated with Instagram posts, showing how her body has changed over the last several months. Clearly, she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are super excited for their little one to arrive. Jinger’s pregnancy was first confirmed at the beginning of January, and in April they revealed that they’re expecting a girl. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer,” the couple told People. “We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Jinger and Jeremy got married in 2016, but decided to wait until more than a year later to expand their family. This was much different than the route Jinger’s older siblings took — Josh, Jill, Jessa, Joe and Joy-Anna Duggar were all expecting their first babies within their first year of marriage.

The Duggar family’s show, Counting On, returns to TLC on July 30, 2018, so we’ll likely get to see even more from Jinger’s pregnancy journey very soon. And by then — the baby should be here!