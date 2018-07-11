Jessica Simpson Rocks Sexy Red Hair & Major Cleavage For Her Birthday — See Pics

Happy birthday to you! Jessica Simpson rocked a sexy, sultry red wig for her 38th birthday on July 10. Click to see her new pics and hair makeover below!

Jessica Simpson is feeling red hot on her birthday! She posted a few photos on Instagram on July 11, writing, “Sultry 38” next to one with her hubby Eric Johnson. In the photos, she’s rocking a bright red wig! Talk about a hair makeover! She looked like Disney princess Ariel on her big day! She wore a super sexy black dress that was sheer on the waist for her birthday dinner. She was showing off some sexy cleavage as well as she partied with her husband, mom Tina Simpson, and best friend CaCee Cobb, among others.

She showed off a “dreamy” tablescape, for her birthday dinner with about 22 place settings. The table was covered in purple and red flowers — gorgeous! The intimate party seemed like a lot of fun! Jessica also posted a photo of her blowing out candles on a large two-tier cake! She wanted to show off her incredible body on her birthday, and she did just that! This is one hot mom!

Of course, this look was just a wig. Jessica is known for her gorgeous blonde hair. She goes to Rita Hazan, a celeb colorist based in NYC, who also counts Beyonce as a client! Jessica has been going to Rita for many years!