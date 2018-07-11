Jeremy Roloff Reveals He’s Leaving ‘Little People, Big World’ After 14 Years & Fans Are Devastated

Jeremy Roloff is leaving ‘Little People, Big World’ after 14 years. He penned an emotional message, revealing that his wife Audrey and baby girl Ember are also departing from the show. But, the family isn’t disappearing entirely…

Jeremy, 28, and Audrey Roloff, are saying goodbye to Little People, Big World. After 14 years and 17 seasons on the TLC series, Jeremy announced on his Instagram account on July 10 that he, his wife and their daughter, Ember Jean Roloff, will be stepping away from the show as regulars. Although Jeremy, Augrey and Ember are leaving the show, they’ve assured fans that they will still support their family, as “the show must go on.” Jeremy, joined by his wife and daughter, also made the announcement in a series of videos on his Instagram story. Read the full announcement below.

This is an announcement concerning Jeremy Roloff and his family specifically: After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!

That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!

Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.

I also want to give a big thank you to the team at TLC. Thanks for putting up with us;) You’ve provided us with a grand opportunity and for that we are forever grateful. *you can watch the video on my IGTV.

Under the mercy, -Jeremy

Soon after Jeremy’s announcement, LPBW fans took to social media to express their devastation, but also send their support. “Wowwwww can’t believe it, but sometimes you have to move on! Will miss you,” one fan wrote under Jeremy’s announcement. Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “I watched you since the beginning of the show and will miss you all I wish you the best! Who will run the farm when your dad retires??”

Little People, Big World premiered on TLC in 2006, when Jeremy was just 16-years-old. The popular show has followed the lives of Matt and Amy Roloff, who are both little people and their four children — twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and youngest son Jacob — on their family farm in Oregon. The show documented Jeremy and Audrey’s 2014 wedding, as well as her pregnancy and the birth of their first child, Ember in September 2017.