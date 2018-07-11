Hailey Baldwin Brought To Tears By Engagement — Justin Bieber Makes Her Feel Like ‘A Princess’

For Hailey Baldwin, her engagement to Justin Bieber is a ‘fairy tale dream’ come true, and as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, after all the lovely gestures Justin’s made, she’s ‘never felt happier in her life.’

“Hailey [Baldwin, 21] feels like her engagement with Justin [Bieber, 24] is a fairy tale dream come true,” a source close to Hailey shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “She can’t wait to become Hailey Bieber.” Ever since Justin asked her to be his wedded wife, she can’t stop smiling, especially since she had “no idea he was going to propose,” according to the insider. “When he asked to marry her, it came as a total surprise and brought her to tears. She still can’t believe it happened.”

Oh, it happened. While everyone is adjusting to living in a world where Justin Bieber is engaged, his fiancée has been “floating on air” ever since she put on the ring. “Justin makes her feels like the luckiest girl in the world. She can’t wait to marry him and feels like she is a princess,” the insider added. Justin also seemed like he was excited to live “Happily Ever After” with Hailey, as he couldn’t help but gush about her when confirming the engagement online. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else,” he said, giving his fiancée all the feels – again!

“When she read the Instagram post that Justin wrote,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “she was in tears, it was so beautiful. When she spoke to her dad and found out Justin had asked his permission before getting down on one knee, she thought her heart would burst with joy. Knowing that Justin had planned this, and that he truly thinks she is the perfect woman, and it’s not just some spur of the moment decision means everything to Hailey.”

“She has honestly never felt happier in her life,” the insider added, “and she can not wait to become Mrs Bieber, and start her new life with Justin. Hailey feels like she’s been waiting her whole life for this moment, that she and Justin are destined for each other, and that they will be together forever.”

Justin is similarly on cloud nine, as he’s head over heels with Hailey. One thing that Justin absolutely adores about his bride to be is her independent spirit. Justin, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, loves how he can be affectionate with Hailey out in public without having to worry about “supporting an image” or hiding anything. How sweet.