Hailey Baldwin Buys Justin Bieber His Own, Personalized Diamond Engagement Ring

We’re only going to tell you this one time… Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are definitely engaged, and Hailey is putting a ring on it, too! The model reportedly bought her man his own engagement ring!

Justin Bieber is about to have some bling of his own! The Blast is reporting that Hailey Baldwin and JB went on a shopping spree at Pristine Jewelers after their return to NYC, and there, Hailey purchased her fiancé a diamond ring. “Baldwin purchased a diamond encrusted ring with the initials, ‘JB,’ for Bieber to wear, along with another custom made diamond ring for herself emblazoned with the word, ‘Baby,'” the outlet reported. They added that the ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ singer also bought himself a Patek Phillippe diamond encrusted watch. Pristine Jewelers, which is a celeb fave for jewelry shopping, was also the spot where Justin picked up Hailey’s huge sparkler!

The site added that in addition to Hailey’s purchases, she dropped off the ring for resizing and to get a few extra stones added in to the already huge ring. “Ms. Baldwin’s ring appears to be at least a 5-carat, oval shaped diamond set in a petite warm, gold classic setting,” diamond expert and vice president of NY-based luxury jeweler, Ritani, Josh Marion, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after news of the engagement broke. “The size and quality of this rare diamond easily puts the value of this engagement ring at $500,000.” Another expert, Alicia Davis, vice president of jewelry at Shane Co. added, “Hailey’s ring appears to be an oval diamond center stone solitaire of five or six carats on a delicate pave diamond yellow gold band.” The couple returned from their Bahamas vacation yesterday, and US Weekly is reporting they’ve already started making wedding plans!

Until then, JB now has his own flashy ring, with a personal touch, so it’s clear to every girl that Hailey has his heart!