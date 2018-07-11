Chris Brown Brings Royalty Out On-Stage During His Concert Like A Proud Papa: Cute Video

Chris Brown had a proud dad moment during his concert on July 10! The singer ended his show by surprising the crowd with a special appearance from his daughter Royalty, 4! See the adorable video!

Chris Brown, 29, is a rockstar dad! He surprised fans when he brought his daughter, Royalty, 4, on stage during his concert in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 10! At the end of his show, CB walked out of the stage doors hand-in-hand with his daughter, who rocked two long, curly pigtails. Royalty looked stylish, dressed in a blue and white jumper with gladiator sandals on. Watch the sweet video below! — Before the show, CB shared a cute video of Royalty running around after he said she ate too much candy. He shares Royalty with Nia Guzman-Amey.

Royalty’s cameo on her daddy’s tour came after CB was arrested in Florida on July 5. The singer was in West Palm Beach to perform at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, when he was apprehended by police, who were waiting near the stage. CB was released later that night after he posted $2,000 bail. He was reportedly arrested on an outstanding out-of-county warrant from 2017.

Chris Brown brings daughter Royalty on stage at his concert in Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday, July 10.

While an arrest and viral mugshot are mood killers, CB took to social media after his run-in with the law, where he was in good spirits. He shared a photo from the stage on Instagram and wrote, “What’s NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!!” He included the eye roll and red heart emojis in his caption.

CB has been on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon tour since mid-June, after announcing the tour back in March. He’s joined on the road by Rich The Kid, H.E.R. and 6LACK in select cities. The tour is scheduled to run through August 4, ending in Las Vegas, Nevada. His next show is scheduled for Thursday, July 12, in Bristow, Virginia.