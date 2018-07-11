Cardi B & Offset Reveal Newborn Baby Girl’s Unique Name — You Won’t Believe It ‘Til You Hear It

Listen up — because you won’t want to miss this one! Cardi B and Offset have named their newborn, and their choice will definitely surprise you. These two always keep us on our toes!

It’s one thing to name a song — but quite another to name a baby! Cardi B, 25, has finally announced her and Offset‘s, 26 newborn daughter’s name, and it’s SO cute! But of course we wouldn’t expect anything less from the rapper. After announcing the little angel’s birth on July 10, Cardi revealed her name the next day, and her name is Kulture Kiari Cephus! How precious is that? The new mom shared the exciting news via Instagram, and we especially love how Offset named the child.

Even before the little one was born, Cardi and Offset had already chosen their moniker for the child. Although we wanted her to announce it when she appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show back in April, the rapper’s lips were zipped at the time! All she said was, “My dude named the baby. I really like the name.” And now that we know it’s Kulture, we can’t help but wonder if the name has anything to do with the Migos album Culture — or if the any of the Kardashians helped her pick it out. Just look at that double K! We do know what Kiara stands for, though, because that’s Offset’s real name. Aw, like father like daughter!

Cardi’s announcement photo was captioned simply with just Kulture’s name and birthday, confirming that she is, in fact, a baby girl with pink bow and flower emojis. Offset then followed up with his own photo later on!

Man, these two are always full of surprises. Who could forget how they shocked us all by getting secretly married in September 2017 and keeping it under wraps ALL THIS TIME. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love and we didn’t want to lose each other,” Cardi revealed on Twitter. “I said I do with no dress no makeup and no ring!” It wasn’t until October of that same year that Offset got down on one knee during one of her concerts for a public proposal. So yeah, it’s safe to say we never know what this couple has planned for us. Following along with them is always a rollercoaster — and we love it!

Now that we know their baby’s name, we can’t wait to hear more about Cardi and Offset’s little one. Coming from these two, she’s sure to have lots of personality!