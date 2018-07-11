Cardi B Gives Birth: Star Welcomes 1st Child With Offset — A Baby Girl

Cardi B is a new mom! The rapper & her husband, Offset, have officially welcomed their 1st child together, a precious girl, and we can only imagine how excited they must be! Get all the details here.

Welcome to motherhood, Cardi B, 25! The star gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on July 10, and we could not be more thrilled for the new mom! She shared the news on Instagram July 11, also revealing that the little girl is named Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi shares the infant with husband, Offset, 26, who is also the proud father to two sons, Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie, from previous relationships. During her pregnancy, Cardi expressed how happy she was about becoming a mom, and now the time has finally come — congrats, Cardi and Offset!

After months of speculation, Cardi finally confirmed her pregnancy in an epic way. While performing “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live on April 7, the camera slowly panned out during her second set, to show the singer’s growing baby bump. Of course the audience went wild! Cardi was sporting a form-fitted Christian Siriano white gown and she was glowing from head to toe! Later backstage, she proclaimed, “I’m free!” We can’t imagine keeping such a big secret for as long as she did!

Exactly one month after her reveal, at the Met Gala on May 7, Cardi let it slip that she was expecting a daughter. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the rapper used female pronouns, totally letting fans know it was a girl!

“Oh, she wants to fight me! My dress weighs about 35 pounds plus baby. It’s ok though, I used to go up the project stairs…” Cardi shared. “Shorty weighs three and a half pounds. She do! She do weigh three and a half pounds. That’s pretty good for seven months because I was born five pounds.” Congrats again to the new parents!