Beyonce set fans’ tongues wagging all over again about a possible 4th baby when she stepped out in France in a long, stomach-covering gown with Blue Ivy and Jay-Z. See the very suspicious pics here!

If Beyonce‘s not pregnant, she certainly isn’t helping squash the baby rumors! Queen Bey stepped out in Cannes with husband Jay-Z wearing a flowy maxi dress with an empire waist. You know what that means — it didn’t show an inch of her figure, even her arms. Well, almost everything was covered. The dress was cut totally low and showed off a massive amount of cleavage. She was wearing a pair of sky-high, stripped wedges, which feels like the opposite of what a pregnant woman would wear! However, this is Beyonce we’re talking about; she’s the star who performed in a floating chair at the Grammys while extremely pregnant with twins! SEE PICS OF BEYONCE HIDING HER STOMACH IN A FLOWY DRESS HERE.

Pregnancy rumors started when it appeared that Bey gave the audience a sly signal that she was expecting during an On The Run II tour stop in Rome on July 8. In fan footage from the concert, she can be seen briefly rubbing her stomach. Seem familiar? That’s how she gleefully revealed that she was pregnant with daughter Blue Ivy at the 2011 VMAs! She got pretty extra with her second pregnancy announcement, rolling out a full earth mother photoshoot to welcome twins Sir and Rumi in 2017, but maybe she’s going low key again! Not to mention, Beyonce was also recently spotted walking around Europe with a large purse strategically covering her stomach. Slick!

You know how much the Carters love the number four, right? Beyonce was born on September 4 while Jay-Z was born on December 4. They got married on April 4, 2008. Beyonce released an album called 4 in 2011, and Jay-Z released 4:44 in 2017! It only makes sense that they welcome a fourth child into the world, too!

At the end of June, Beyonce wore a skintight outfit in concert that showcased a totally flat tummy. But we all know how quickly things can change in three weeks! She may be showing the first hints of a baby bump at this point. We can’t wait to see!