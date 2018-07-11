Ariana Grande Ditches Ponytail For ‘ELLE’ & More Pics Of Her Best Hair Makeovers

Ariana Grande wears her hair down for the August 2018 issue of ‘ELLE’ and she looks gorgeous! See the new photos plus 15 more times she ditched her trademark ponytail.

Ariana Grande, 25, is a blonde bombshell on the cover of the August 2018 issue of ELLE magazine. She’s leaving behind her signature ponytail and experimenting with different hair looks — and we love it! See pics of Ariana with her hair down in the gallery attached above. The magazine actually asked her if she “communicates” with fans through her hairstyles. “I’ve never thought about it that way,” Ari responded. “But maybe there is a telepathic connection there.” She says her favorite ponytail is “the high, sleek, dark one. But she takes many forms. Many forms. There are lots of different girls in this sisterhood.”

For her ELLE shoot, she wore a platinum blonde, waist-length wig styled by Josh Liu, who described his gratitude on Instagram, “my first major editorial cover for @elleusa ft my love @arianagrande — I am so grateful for all the love + support i have received from Ari, her fans, friends + fam + bringing me along on her major MAJOR journey + being part of such a HUGE cover.” Her gorgeous makeup was done by Patrick Ta. Her nails were done by Natalie Minerva.

On making her opinions known and taking a stand for certain issues (like she has against Trump and for gun reform), Ariana told the magazine: “There’s a lot of noise when you say anything about anything. But if I’m not going to say it, what’s the f*cking point of being here? Not everyone is going to agree with you, but that doesn’t mean I’m just going to shut up and sing my songs. I’m also going to be a human being who cares about other human beings; to be an ally and use my privilege to help educate people.”