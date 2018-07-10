‘Younger’s Miriam Shor: I ‘Fell In Love’ With My Co-Stars While Directing Season 5 Episode

Miriam Shor, a.k.a. Diana, will be making her directorial debut with the July 10 episode of ‘Younger.’ She talked EXCLUSIVELY with us about the ‘mind-blowing’ support from her co-stars and more!

The July 11 episode of Younger season 5 is a special one for Miriam Shor — she directed the episode! This experience was her very first time directing, and she loved being on the other side of the camera. “It was great. Everybody in the cast and crew was so supportive,” Miriam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There was so much support and love on set from the get go. I love my cast. We love each other, but I fell in love with them. When I was behind the camera watching it, I mean they’re such an incredible group of people. Their abilities are insane. The fact that they were so supportive and so loving was just mind-blowing.”

Over the past 5 seasons, Diana Trout has proved to be much more than just Liza’s boss and the queen of statement necklaces. Miriam has loved being able to peel back the layers of Diana and see her more sensitive side. “Those moments are so nice and fun to play because she does have this armor that’s seemingly impermeable but there’s chinks in that armor for sure,” she said.

Miriam’s performance as Diana is absolutely delightful. Every time she’s with Charles (Peter Hermann), she’s bound to make you laugh out loud. Miriam assures fans that the hilarious Diana and Charles dynamic isn’t going anywhere. “That will never end,” Miriam continued. “For Diana, the timing’s just never right. It’s just so delightful. She’s not going to let any of the reality of that situation. It’s all going to be how she sees it.”

Diana is one of the only people left who still doesn’t know about Liza’s real age. Plus, she doesn’t seem to be aware of the feelings between Charles and Liza (Sutton Foster). Miriam revealed that might be “tough” for Diana to deal with, but she loves that in the end the show is about the women. “What I like so far is the relationship between the women in the show,” she told HollywoodLife. “If there’s competition, they grapple with it and explore it as opposed to being like, ‘Well, of course women are competitive and catty.’ That’s not a given. It’s really about the true nature of their relationships.” Younger airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TVLand.