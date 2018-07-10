‘World Of Dance’ Live Blog: A Heartbreaking Tragedy Inspires A Stunning Performance

‘World Of Dance’ is back after a short hiatus, and this emotional episode will have you on the edge of your seat! Follow along on the HollywoodLife Live Blog!

First up was DNA, who you may recognize as the duo who took a hard fall last year during the duals. The married couple opened up their operatic number with a stunning lift and then ventured into dramatic, tight movements filmed with kicks, lifts and emotion. Whoa, these two definitely redeemed themselves! The judges saw the sleek improvements and after their warm welcome back, DNA received an 87.7, and get another chance to battle it out in the duals!

Next up was Canada-based dance crew Brotherhood, who were ready to take over in their ice hockey jerseys. So on theme! Dancing to Chris Brown‘s “Run It” remix, the guys used ice hockey sticks, whistles and tons of tricks to put on a clean and entertaining performance. Derek Hough loved the prop usage, but Ne-Yo wanted even more! Except, the R&B singer added he didn’t love the facial expressions, which reminded him of a cheerleader. LOL. Still, the Brotherhood received an 80.3, just barely making it through — no thanks to a 75 from J.Lo! We’re excited to see them try again!