Why Kylie Jenner Removed Her Lip Fillers: Stormi & Travis Scott Made Her So ‘Much More Confident’

After four years, Kylie Jenner has said goodbye to her fillers, and it’s all thanks to her daughter and her baby daddy! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, has traded in her signature plump lips for more natural, filler free ones. But, why now? If you’re a fan of the makeup mogul, you know her full pout has been a part of her image for years! “Becoming a mom has changed Kylie in so many ways, and one of the biggest changes has been her own self confidence. She’s in awe of Stormi [Webster], she can hardly believe she made such a perfect angel. The love she has for her baby girl has made Kylie look at everything differently, especially herself,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

For those of you who don’t know, Kylie welcomed her first child with Travis Scott, 27, on Feb. 1. “She’s so much more confident now that she’s a mom. Finding true love with Travis has played a big part in her new self confidence too. He loves it when she goes totally natural with no makeup,” our insider continued. Now that we think of it, this is the most natural we’ve seen Kylie in a long time. “He tells her all the time that she was beautiful before she ever got her lips done. He encourages her to be more natural all the time, and that’s done a world of good for her,” the source added.

“It was 100% her choice to get her fillers removed, but Stormi and Travis definitely played a big part in that decision,” our source said. We love that Travis and Stormi have influenced Kylie in this way. Of course, she was always beautiful, but now she looks even more incredible, and we can’t get enough!