Brandon Browner: 5 Things On The Former NFL Pro Charged With Attempted Murder
Ex-Seattle Seahawks star Brandon Browner may face life in prison as he is being charged with attempted murder for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend. Here’s everything we know about him.
Things aren’t looking so good for former NFL star Brandon Browner, 33. The ex-Seattle Seahawks player has been slammed with 1 count each of attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery, first-degree burglary, person present, and false imprisonment, according to TMZ. But, that’s not it. He has also been charged with two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child. Authorities allege Brandon broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in La Verne, CA on July 8, and allegedly dragged her and then smothered her in a carpet while her two children were there. Before he fled the scene, Brandon allegedly stole his ex’s Rolex watch, but was later arrested. His bail has been set at $10 million, and if he is charged he will face life in prison. Keep reading below to learn more about him.
- He’s played for several professional football teams. Brandon was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos in 2005 before signing to the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. In 2014, he signed with the New England Patriots on a three year $17 million contract. The following year he was traded to the New Orleans Saints, and back to the Seahawks in 2016. However, he was released after the team’s third preseason game.
- Brandon is a former Pro Bowl cornerback. He won one Super Bowl with the Seahawks (2013), and one with the Patriots (2014).
- He was named Pac-10 Conference Freshman of the Year in college. He attended Oregon State University.
- Football isn’t the only sport he’s good at. At Sylmar High School in northern Los Angeles, Brandon received awards in track and field.
- Brandon’s ex-girlfriend had a retraining order against him. According to investigators, Browner and the victim dated before and he was arrested for domestic violence, according to CBS Los Angeles.