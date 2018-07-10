Brandon Browner: 5 Things On The Former NFL Pro Charged With Attempted Murder

Ex-Seattle Seahawks star Brandon Browner may face life in prison as he is being charged with attempted murder for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend. Here’s everything we know about him.

Things aren’t looking so good for former NFL star Brandon Browner, 33. The ex-Seattle Seahawks player has been slammed with 1 count each of attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery, first-degree burglary, person present, and false imprisonment, according to TMZ. But, that’s not it. He has also been charged with two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child. Authorities allege Brandon broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in La Verne, CA on July 8, and allegedly dragged her and then smothered her in a carpet while her two children were there. Before he fled the scene, Brandon allegedly stole his ex’s Rolex watch, but was later arrested. His bail has been set at $10 million, and if he is charged he will face life in prison. Keep reading below to learn more about him.