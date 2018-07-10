‘Sharp Objects’: What Happens In The Book Version? — Spoiler Alert

‘Sharp Objects’ is the new miniseries that everyone is talking about. The show is actually based on a book and what happens will blow your mind. Will the show follow the book? Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Amy Adams’ new show Sharp Objects premiered July 8 on HBO and will run for 8 episodes. But did you know that the show is based on Gillian Flynn’s novel? Sharp Objects was Gillian’s 2006 debut novel. She went on to write Gone Girl and Dark Places. If you’ve already read Sharp Objects, then you know how the Wind Gap murder mystery plays out. It’s beyond shocking. For those of you who don’t want to know how it ends, look away now!

Amy’s characater, Camille Preaker, goes back to her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri, to investigate and report on the murder of one young girl and a second one who is missing. Camille reluctantly goes back to Wind Gap and stays with her mom, Adora, and her half-sister, Amma, while covering the assignment. Soon after Camille arrives home, the second girl ends up dead, and both of the girls were strangled and had their teeth removed.

While in Wind Gap, Camille tries to get to know her half-sister better. Camille is still trying to cope with the tragic death of her younger sister, Marian, who died before Amma was born. Amma takes Camille to a party with her, where they drink and take drugs. When Camille wakes up, her mom is comforting her and giving her pills to make her feel better. Camille soon figures out that these pills Adora is feeding her are making her sick. She also realizes that Adora has been giving Amma these pills and did the same thing to Marian.

Adora actually has Münchausen syndrome by proxy, which is a “psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior by a caregiver through those who are in their care,” according to WebMD. Camille becomes insistent on proving her mother is responsible for Marian’s death and does find files written by one of Marian’s nurses that add evidence to her suspicions.

Adora is later arrested in connection to the two murders of Natalie Keene and Ann Nash, as well as Marian’s death. Camille takes Amma back with her to Chicago after their mother’s arrest. At first, everything is fine, but then one of Amma’s classmates goes missing. The girl’s body is found with teeth missing. In a bombshell twist, Amma was the one who murdered Natalie and Ann — not Adora — with help from her friends. Amma’s beloved dollhouse is partially made of human teeth and human hair taken from her victims. Gross.

Adora is found guilty of murder for the death of Marian. Amma is locked up as well. Camille starts to cut herself again, but she’s saved by her boss, Frank Curry, and his wife, Eileen, who take her under their wing. Talk about some serious family dysfunction! Time will tell if the show will follow exactly what happens in the novel!