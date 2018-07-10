Tiny Tormented By Marriage Troubles With T.I. After He Slapped Asia’h Epperson’s Butt

Tiny may be busy on the road with Xscape, but she can’t stop thinking about T.I. and their troubled marriage! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here on why the ball is now in her court.

Tiny’s been putting on a brave face when it comes to her and T.I.’s marriage. However, things between them are far from good, especially after his alleged affair and butt slapping incident with Asia’h Epperson. “Tiny is thanking her lucky stars that she’s had all these shows to do with Xscape. It’s such a blessing because it helps to keep her mind off her troubles with T.I. She’s human though, so she can’t block out her thoughts of him all the time,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s tormented by what to do. The ball is very much in her court. As angry as she is she loves T.I. with all of her heart and misses him horribly. We can certainly understand Tiny’s frustration. After all, she and T.I. have been together for over a decade and have three kids together– Clifford Joseph, Major Philant, and Heiress Diana. For those of you who don’t know, Tiny filed for divorce from Tip in 2016 and 2017, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she went through with it for good this time. In fact, her friends are urging her to cut the chord.

“Kandi [Burrus] has never been one to hold back. She always tells it like it is, and that’s why people love her or hate her. She’s told Tiny that she needs to bite the bullet and kick Tip to the curb for once and for all, to set an example for their daughter Heiress, if for no other reason,” a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

But, despite Kandi’s wishes, it appears Tiny is willing to fight for their relationship. On July 9, Tiny took to Instagram to give her fans a cryptic update on her love life. “When you want to give up (on your Dreams, Career, Marriage, Children, Family, Job, God, Christianity, on your Purpose or whatever it may be you want to give up on…) Remember why you started!!!” Tiny wrote. Well, I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out.