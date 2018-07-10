Taylor Swift Rocks ’60s, Twiggy-Inspired Makeup For New Magazine Spread: Get Her Pretty Look

Taylor channels a 1960’s ‘London Look’ for the August 2018 issue of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’. Here’s how to recreate the retro beauty look to wear in your every day life.

Taylor Swift, 28, looks retro chic in a new spread for Harper’s BAZAAR, showing off her long legs and lengthy lashes in the English-inspired photo shoot. Taylor actually interviews model and photographer Pattie Boyd in the article, instead of getting interviewed herself. Pattie was married to George Harrison, a member of the Beatles, from 1966 to 1977. Taylor and Pattie talk about the intensity of fans, Beatlemania, songwriting, and much more. On Pattie, Taylor says, “We’re both women whose lives have been deeply influenced by songs and songwriting. I stand on one side of it, and [Pattie] on the other.”

Taylor’s makeup on the cover is gorgeous. To get that lashy look, it’s all about the mascara — as many coats as you can stand. You almost want the look to be clumpy, so apply, apply, apply. You need to line your entire eye in black, and also use a fair bit of mascara on your lower lashes to really make your eyes pop. You can use white eyeliner on your waterline to give the look even more of a retro flair, and to make your eyes brighter. Skip a bold lipstick — the eyes are the star of this look. Blow dry hair smooth and straight, with a slight bend on the ends.

Taylor asks Pattie about her advice for a “28-year-old who’s deeply inspired by [her] outlook [of] clarity, wisdom, and peace.” Patti responds, “You have to remember that nothing remains the same. It’s always going to change. The whole world keeps changing, we keep changing, things in our lives keep changing. Nothing remains the same. If you’re happy or you’re sad, it’s not going to last forever. You just have to keep remembering that.”