9 Stars In Nautical-Inspired Swimsuits: Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift & More

Backgrid
American fashion model Gigi Hadid in a black and blue striped bikini at the beach in Miami Beach, FL. Gigi lounged on a beach chair during a photoshoot wearing a triangle top bikini and a gold necklace with her name on it.

Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift and more hot celebs have flaunted their bodies in flattering nautical-inspired striped swimsuits over the years and it’s definitely proven to be one of the best styles for the summer. See our favorites here!

Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift and other stars with incredible bodies have strutted their stuff in stylish nautical-inspired swimsuits and it’s been a sight to see! Whether they were splashing around in water to stay cool in the summer sun or just casually posing in flattering ways, these talented beauties are giving us serious sailor vibes! We’ve narrowed down some of our favorite nautical swimsuit pics from some celebrities that always know how to wear eye-catching styles.

Olivia looked absolutely fantastic in a red and white striped bikini while at a photo shoot for the Vital Proteins Feed Your Beauty campaign and her poses were unlike any other. As a model, she sure knows how to capture attention and we love her for it! Gigi Hadid looked gorgeous in her own black, blue and white nautical-inspired bikini while lounging on a beach chair and her sister Bella Hadid looked great in her own black and white striped bikini while also relaxing near the water.

Taylor Swift‘s nautical-inspired red white and blue striped swimsuit that she wore at her annual 4th of July party was one of her most memorable and Emily Ratajkowski got in some sun while wearing a blue and white polka dot bikini. Hailey Baldwin‘s nautical style swimsuit showed off her toned bod while she lifted a weight and Elizabeth Hurley looked half her age with a tremendous figure in a white and black striped bikini. Heidi Klum’s similar black and white bikini showed off her own flat abs and Kendall Jenner‘s cute red bikini also got our attention!