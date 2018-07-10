Sophie Gradon’s BF Aaron Armstrong Dead 3 Weeks After Reality Star’s Death

This is so heartbreaking. Aaron Armstrong, the boyfriend of former ‘Love Island’ star Sophie Gradon who died last month, passed away on July 10. Here’s everything we know.

Aaron Armstrong, 25, was found dead at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth on July 10, according to E! Online. His tragic death comes just three weeks after his girlfriend Sophie Gradon, 32, was discovered dead at her home in Medburn, Ponteland on June 21. Aaron’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, but just one day before his passing he took to Instagram to gush over his late love. “just wish I could cuddle you all day miss you so much man Sophie not a minute goes by with out your gorgeous smile being a picture in my mind everyday we spent together was so amazing I need them days back i love you princess,” Aaron captioned the post.

His death has been confirmed by the Northumbria Police department in a statement that read, “At around 12:20 p.m. today [July 10] police received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth. There is not believed to be any third party involvement.” Our thoughts go out to Aaron’s loved ones, and especially the Love Island family. Following the news of his death, some of the show’s cast members expressed their grief on social media.

“Aaron. I hope you have reunited with your love Sophie. And I truly hope you fly high together. Thinking of his family and friends,” Katie Salmon tweeted. “So sad to now hear about Aaron’s passing. May you both rest in paradise,” Rykard Jenkins wrote. Following Sophie’s funeral, Aaron took to Instagram again and said, “So I get into bed and all I can smell is Sophie on her side of the bed. I love you so much Sophie I will keep fighting for you.” We can’t possibly imagine how difficult this is.