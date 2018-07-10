Sofia Richie Feeling ‘FOMO’ After Hailey Baldwin Gets Engaged: Does She Want To Marry Scott Disick?

Will Scott Disick and Sofia Richie be the next couple to pull off a surprise engagement? After seeing Hailey Baldwin say ‘yes’ to Justin Bieber, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Sofia wants a ring too!

First, it was Ariana Grande, 25, and Pete Davidson, 24. Then, it was Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21. Will Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick, 35, be next entry in what will be known as the “Summer Where Everyone Got Engaged”? After watching her friend (Hailey) agree to marry her ex (Justin), Sofia’s ready for her turn! “Sofia is feeling major FOMO with so many people getting engaged,” a source close to Lionel Richie’s daughter EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife.com, “ and she desperately wants to get a ring from Scott too!”

“First it was Ariana’s engagement that inspired Sofia to want to make a commitment to Scott,” the insider adds, “but, now that Hailey and Justin are getting married, Sofia’s inspiration is beginning to feel kinda like jealousy. She wants a ring too!” There have been reports of the Scott coming close to putting a ring on it, but he hasn’t followed through. Keep in mind — Scott once proposed to the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, but after nine years of heartbreak, she turned him down. He may be a little shy to get down on one knee again (though, considering how upset he was over reports that Younes Bendjima, 24, was going to propose to Kourt, who knows what Scott will do.)

Just like the rest of the world, Sofia was “caught by surprise” by news of Justin’s proposal, the source adds. “She is happy for Justin but having briefly dated him, she feels like it could have easily have been her getting a ring from Justin.” Hmm. With her relationship with both the bride and the groom, will this ensure that she gets an invite — or will she be left off the guest list, since Justin’s relationship with Sofia is what made him briefly ditch Instagram.

Whether or not she gets an invite might not matter to Sofia if she’s too busy planning her own wedding. “Sofia is in love with Scott, and now she is pressuring him to propose too. Even if Scott doesn’t want to go through with a wedding,” the insider adds, “Sofia really wants a huge diamond engagement ring from him! They have just gone on vacation and Sofia hopes the romantic setting does the trick and she comes home engaged!” Wow. Now that would be quite the souvenir.