Sofia Richie Rivals Kourtney K In Skimpy Bikini Top As She Vacations With Scott Disick: Who Wore it Best

Sofia Richie is showing off how great she looks in a bikini top on her Greek vacation while BF Scott Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian has been doing the same in Capri. Who looks hotter?

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has been living in a bikini for weeks on her romantic vacation in Capri and now Portofino with BF Younes Bendjima, 25. Now nemesis Sofia Richie is coming for her title of bikini queen as she and Kourt’s ex Scott Disick have arrived in Greece for a sun-soaked getaway. The 19-year-old showed off her fit physique in a brown bikini top and comfy wide legged black pants as she chilled out poolside on July 9. She skipped out on Mykonos’ famous beaches to hang out on a rooftop pool at the villa she’s sharing with boyfriend Scott and couldn’t resist sharing a photo of her sexy cleavage to her Instagram followers.

With her dark hair and sunglasses on, Sofia was a dead ringer for Scott’s ex Kourtney and even her fans noticed how they’re bikini top twins. “No wonder Scott likes you. I thought this was a picture of Kourtney,” one IG user wrote, while another laughed “Thought that was Kourtney! Hahahaha.” Another person snarked “Hi, I want to be the Kourtney,” while another user called her the “child’s version” of Kourt with their 20 year age difference.

There were nearly as many comparisons to Kourtney in Sofia’s comments as there were ones telling her how hot she looked. In the time that she’s dating Scott she ditched the light blonde locks she had at the start of their relationship and now wears her hair long, brunette and straight like Kourt. Even her hip street-vibe wardrobe slowly morphed into more sophisticated yet sexy outfits that Kourtney wears.

Kourtney has spent nearly a month in Italy, mainly on the island of Capri before heading north to another Mediterranean hotspot of the wealthy, Portofino. She’s been posting up a storm of IG photos wearing sexy bikinis. Even now that she has her three kids with Scott along for her trip, that hasn’t stopped Kourt from dialing down the hotness. She shared a pic wearing a nude bikini on July 8 and her eight-year-old son Mason Disick was her photographer!