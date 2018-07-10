Selena Gomez Confesses She She’ll Be ‘Single For The Rest Of Her Life’ After JB’s Engagement

What to do when your ex gets engaged? — Well, Selena Gomez just deemed herself ‘single for life’ just days after Justin Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin! Watch her confession here!

Let’s let Selena Gomez, 25, have her moment during this time. It’s only been three days since her ex, Justin Bieber, 24, proposed to Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Sel is already telling it like it is (in her opinion, that is). “I think I’m going to be single for the rest of my life,” Sel playfully confessed during a hilarious game of “Would You Rather” with Buzzfeed on July 10. She couldn’t help but laugh when she blurted out the playful line while promoting Hotel Transylvania 3 with her costars, Andy Samberg, 39, Keegan-Michael Key, 47, and Kathryn Hahn, 44.

Sel kicked off the game with the encouragement of her fellow cast members by pulling a random question from a bucket; Little did she know, it would be a relationship question amidst her ex’s recent engagement news. “Would you rather find out the love of your life is a vampire who needs to drink a gallon of your blood every night to survive, or be single for the rest of your life?,” she read the piece of paper out loud. — That’s when she burst out laughing, poking fun at her love life, or lack there of, she claims.

All eyes have been on Sel in the aftermath of JB’s surprise engagement to girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin. He proposed to the model, who he’s only been dating for a few weeks, while the two were in the Bahamas on July 7. JB popped the question in front of a crowd at Baker’s Bay Resort with a massive, oval-cut diamond ring. Their engagement came after Justin and Hailey, who previously dated in 2015 and 2016, just rekindled their romance in June 2018.

Justin confirmed his engagement after news traveled fast, with an emotional and lengthy message on Instagram on July 9, where he gushed over “the love of of my life.” He wrote in part: “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!”

Sel and JB rekindled their years-long, on-again, off-again romance back in October 2017. They later called it quits in March 2018. And, while it can be tough to see your ex get engaged so quickly after splitting, Sel appears to be in good spirits. When the news broke (July 8), Sel was photographed on a yacht with friends, where she was all smiles, soaking up the summer sun in NYC. She has yet to release any type of statement addressing JB’s engagement.